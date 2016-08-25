Sderot Media Center's mission is to generate global awareness and empathy with the residents of Sderot and the western Negev through on-site media coverage of the rocket terror. SMC's media outreach, education seminars, and social media projects have brought the story of Sderot to millions of people across the world, including political leaders and international policy makers.
SMC's Advisory Board is made up of a wide range of people including political activists, educators, community leaders, veteran journalists, and advocacy experts across the world who officially recognize and support Sderot Media' Center's vision and work.
Sderot Media Center works with the Sderot community, establishing close connections with area residents who serve as the base for Sderot Media's citizen journalism. SMC offers tools to the Sderot community in the area of social media so that psychologically traumatized residents learn to express their suffering through the arts of the media in theater and writing...