"The Ambassadors of Tomorrow" Seminar training SMC: For the first time in Israel: Residents in Southern Israel will receive advocacy training in a one-year program to become ambassadors for their troubled region while influencing world public opinion.





Find us on Facebook Latest Video • Standing Resilient in Israel- Promo Watch More Videos • SMC Generates Sderot Awareness Across the World Sderot Media Center's mission is to generate global awareness and empathy with the residents of Sderot and the western Negev through on-site media coverage of the rocket terror. SMC's media outreach, education seminars, and social media projects have brought the story of Sderot to millions of people across the world, including political leaders and international policy makers.