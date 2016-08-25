Sderot Media Center

HELP the SMC
Israel's first Chanukah candle factory in Sderot endures 77-year history
Wed Dec 21 00:54:28 ( )
Photo/Menorah Candle Co. SDEROT, Israel - The Menorah Candle Co., manufacturer and exporter of millions of Chanukah candles worldwide, is one of the oldest businesses in the industrial zone of...
- JUDY LASH BALINT | JNS.ORG

Read More ...

The Gaza Border: From Operation Protective Edge to 2017 Projections
Thu Dec 15 00:37:21 ( )
“The International Square” - combating Israel-bashing at the 2016 Göteborg Book Fair
Tue Dec 13 01:21:09 ( )
SUPPORTING WAR CRIMINALS OVER SCHOOLKIDS
Wed Oct 12 22:03:08 ( )
Report: Terrorized Israeli Children Cowered Under Desks, Recited Psalms, as Qassam Rocket From Gaza Struck Near Sderot School
Thu Oct 6 07:30:06 ( )
Gaza rocket strikes southern Israeli city of Sderot; damage caused
Wed Oct 5 06:34:15 ( )
Terrorist organization in Gaza presents new rocket for next round of confrontation against Israel
Thu Sep 29 01:48:19 ( )
Sderot's latest rocket attack for summer 2016
Wed Aug 24 23:50:22 ( )
Rocket Fired at Sderot Unlikely to Alter Quietest Summer in a Decade
Tue Aug 23 03:00:52 ( )
WATCH: Maj. Gen. Yoav Poly Mordechai condemns Hamas
Mon Aug 15 01:12:55 ( )
Hamas exploits World Vision in Gaza to support terrorism
Thu Aug 4 11:28:06 ( )

Islamic State: Gazan suicide bomber targeted Turkish troops
Thu Dec 22 04:20:17 ( )
Hamas spends $100 million a year on military infrastructure
Sun Sep 11 01:50:08 ( )
Hamas propaganda video presents Gaza as Singapore of Middle East
Mon Aug 15 01:07:49 ( )
Gaza construction funding ‘incorrectly’ handled by non-staff UN personnel, report finds
Mon Aug 15 00:41:36 ( )
How Hamas exploited World Vision in Gaza to support its terrorist activities
Thu Aug 4 11:35:26 ( )
Gazans young and old graduate from Hamas ‘summer camp’
Tue May 10 23:54:05 ( )
Hamas Terror Tunnels Collapsing Under Heavy Rain in Gaza
Tue May 10 23:45:48 ( )
IDF uncovers Gaza ‘terror tunnel’ dug into Israeli territory
Thu Apr 21 02:49:31 ( )
Senior IDF official: Hamas-ISIS cooperation is ongoing
Sat Mar 12 12:51:05 ( )
WATCH: BBC Admits 'Gaza Under Attack' Images Fabricated
Sat Jan 2 22:32:20 ( )
The Shocking Facts behind the Reconstruction of Gaza
Sat Jan 2 22:15:29 ( )

Seminar training SMC: "The Ambassadors of Tomorrow"

The Ambassadors of TomorrowFor the first time in Israel: Residents in Southern Israel will receive advocacy training in a one-year program to become ambassadors for their troubled region while influencing world public opinion.

Read More
• Standing Resilient in Israel- Promo
Watch More Videos
SMC Generates Sderot Awareness Across the World
Sderot Media Center's mission is to generate global awareness and empathy with the residents of Sderot and the western Negev through on-site media coverage of the rocket terror. SMC's media outreach, education seminars, and social media projects have brought the story of Sderot to millions of people across the world, including political leaders and international policy makers.
• SMC Advisory Board • Social Media Projects • Education • Media Outreach
SMC Advisory Board SMC's Advisory Board is made up of a wide range of people including political activists, educators, community leaders, veteran journalists, and advocacy experts across the world who officially recognize and support Sderot Media' Center's vision and work.
Social Media Projects Sderot Media Center works with the Sderot community, establishing close connections with area residents who serve as the base for Sderot Media's citizen journalism. SMC offers tools to the Sderot community in the area of social media so that psychologically traumatized residents learn to express their suffering through the arts of the media in theater and writing...
Education Sderot Media Center works to educate the public on the rocket terror impacting Sderot through visits, seminars, information, and campus visits. SMC is recognized as an information source and provider by the Jewish Agency. Read more about SMC's outreach to politicians and policy makers and student organizations.
Media Outreach SMC's press conferences and media services for Sderot have assisted hundreds of international media correspondents including The New York Times, BBC, and EuroNews: most recently during Operation Cast Lead. SMC articles, investigative reports and information reach the Israeli and global media.
